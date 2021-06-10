HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 11,016 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

