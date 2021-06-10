HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 14,671 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 831.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $3,190,373. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

