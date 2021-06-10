Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 898 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSX. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 786.12 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 823.66.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

