Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $232,111.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $232,111.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

