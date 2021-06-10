Hock Ming Ting Sells 20,749 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $7,875.00.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

