Holo (HOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122.52 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 13% against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $122.52 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.68 or 0.00864807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.97 or 0.08556420 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.