Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1.44.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

