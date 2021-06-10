Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

