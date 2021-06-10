Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 135.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 131,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 209.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $1,937,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

