HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $353.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 over the last three months. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 66.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

