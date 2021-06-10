ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 205,429 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.48.

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.