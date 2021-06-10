ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.80. 602,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.29. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $155.28 and a 12 month high of $234.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

