iDealCash Trading Down 6.4% This Week (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $525,908.69 and approximately $9.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00796779 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

