IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 9,398 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $53.22 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of IES by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IES by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

