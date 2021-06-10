IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 9,398 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IESC opened at $53.22 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.36.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
