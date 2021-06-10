Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.83. 5,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,020. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

