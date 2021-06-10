Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $378.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.67.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $8.04 on Friday, hitting $441.98. 4,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.