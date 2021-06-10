Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $378.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.67.
ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
ILMN traded up $8.04 on Friday, hitting $441.98. 4,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.72.
In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
