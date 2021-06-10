IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £156.06 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,734 ($22.65) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($203.89).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($192.25).

On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($195.02).

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,723 ($22.51) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,551.91. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 869.50 ($11.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75). The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

