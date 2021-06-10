Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.81. 5,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 593,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 405.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,206 shares of company stock worth $192,279,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

