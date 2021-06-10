Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDEXY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 794,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

