Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDEXY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 794,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,636. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

