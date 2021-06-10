ING Groep NV Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 111,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

JCI opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

