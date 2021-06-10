ING Groep NV Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

