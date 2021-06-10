ING Groep NV Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Target were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

