Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $24.78

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $24.16. Inhibrx shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 1,812 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $918.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

