Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,520,000 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR opened at $188.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

