Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 28 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.71).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($193.89).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

LON BAG opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

Several analysts recently commented on BAG shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

