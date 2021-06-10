Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook bought 1,300 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $20,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

