Insider Buying: Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Buys $12,750.00 in Stock

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Nick Demare purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,750.
Nick Demare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Nick Demare bought 300,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
About Rockshield Capital
