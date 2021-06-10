Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells 642 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $228,878.61.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $2,435,600.00.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

