Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $665,073.15 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Anterix by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

