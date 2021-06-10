Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $102.87 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

