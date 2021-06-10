Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells 511 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Andrew Obenshain sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $15,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,607.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Andrew Obenshain sold 29 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $874.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

