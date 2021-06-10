Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 91,627 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 91,627 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $1,857,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MNRL opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

