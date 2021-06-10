Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 1,008,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

