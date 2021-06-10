Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) CEO Sells 1,406 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE LYB opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

