Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells 23,117 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

RPTX stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

