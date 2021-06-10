Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 278,720 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RCL stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

