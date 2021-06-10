Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 16,568 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $747,623.58.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

