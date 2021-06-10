Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 71,346 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TPC opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $233,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $985,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

