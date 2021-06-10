Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 455,954 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.08 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $389.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

