Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $377,780.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $710,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $195.99 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $2,993,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.