Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $145.65. 4,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

