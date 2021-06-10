Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,246. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.68 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

