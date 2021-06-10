Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. Integer has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 31.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

