Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.50

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 56981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

