InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

