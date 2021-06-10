Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.86% of Intersect ENT worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

