Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.55 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

