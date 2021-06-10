Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $41,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $249,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $1,458,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

