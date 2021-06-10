Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.77

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 46056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

